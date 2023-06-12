Man found at retail park died from natural causes police say

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

Police said preliminary results of a post mortem have established that Mr Dabin, who was of no fixed address, died of natural causes with no evidence of assault.

West Mercia officers were called to Brook Retail Park in Hereford in the early hours of Thursday morning after he suffered cardiac arrest.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

The death was initially treated as suspicious while police worked to establish the circumstances around his death and a cordon was set up around the shopping centre.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding said: "Paul’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a family liaison officer."

"Paul’s death is not now being treated as suspicious and is now being dealt with by the coroner.

“My thoughts are very much with Paul’s family at this sad time.