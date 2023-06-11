Economic bias to London? That's little surprise on the streets of Shrewsbury

'It would be good to see the provinces recognised' - Maggie Love

A Conservative leading light on Parliament's Commons Public Accounts Committee says a recent report confirms there is an economic bias towards London and the South East that remains "baked into the system".

Tory Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP said"The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) cannot continue to fly blind on how its work impacts and supports investment.

"Such projects have the potential to transform entire communities with much-needed jobs and growth. Government must learn lessons at pace on how it is best placed to help make the UK an attractive destination for inward investment in a competitive field.

"It is welcome news that Government targets are to be set to support investment outside London and the South East. But greater precision and leadership are needed from Government to guide projects into areas of the UK as a whole, where there is potential for them to have the most impact."

Views in Shrewsbury town centre on Friday morning were mixed.

Historian Maggie Love, 64, who is Shrewsbury born and bred said it is no surprise that the capital gets more money than the regions.

"London is the capital and it needs more," said Maggie. "But it would be good to see the provinces recognised. There is an attitude in the capital that thinks the provinces aren't up to it."

Despite what she sees as a particular attitude in London, Maggie is hugely positive about Shrewsbury.

"In a few years we will have the Darwin House, the Flaxmill Maltings and all the heritage that Shrewsbury has to offer," she said.

"Darwin is such a draw for people everywhere as he is the scientist that changed the world.

"We will soon be a bigger attraction than Stratford-upon-Avon."

Shrewsbury is buzzing, says Lucy Murphy from The Salon..

Also bigging up Shrewsbury with or without an economic bias to London is Lucy Murphy, 37, who has run The Salon, in Shoplatch, for nine years. She works six days a week and can see the town buzzing.

"Shrewsbury is busy six days a week, it is always buzzing, and getting busier and busier," she said.

"People have moved here and love it for its independent businesses, which makes the town cool and trendy."

Neville Swain says decent bus services are vital

For Neville Swain, 76, from Radbrook, the Levelling Up agenda boils down to a lack of bus services.

"Shrewsbury has no buses on a Sunday and they stop at 6pm on weekdays, which is no good for people who work in the town," he said.

"Last year we held a protest to save the number 20 service in Radbrook but it might not continue later this year.

"It's a vicious circle. They stop the buses, there are fewer passengers, so they cut more services. It's crazy."

Androulla Marneros says reducing the cost of parking might attract more people

Cafe owner Androulla Marneros, 59, said she did not want to get involved in the politics and said her issues were more about local decisions. She has been at The Drayton, in Shoplatch, for 20 years.

"Business has changed a lot since Covid," she said.

"When a shop closes, you can bet it will become a cafe, which means there are more cafes for fewer people."

She said reducing the cost of car parking might attract more people into the town.

A retired teacher who did not wish to be named said: "There is a feeling that London gets more but recently going back to the South East, where I was originally from, I was shocked how run down there and they need levelling up money."

But she added that in education she says people down south were "shocked" when she told her about the difference in per capita pupil funding between London and Shropshire.

"They don't know how our schools can do it," she said.

She was also worried about the "calibre of people and councillors" who have to apply for grants from the Government.

"I think many of them are thinking more about having the title than doing the job," she added.

Another gentleman who was waiting for a bus in Shoplatch but did not wish to give his name said: "This Levelling Up thing seems to have been forgotten."

But his main gripe was about how local decisions are made, including the decision to build houses near the Meole Brace Park and Ride site.