Railings replacement approved for county National Trust venue

The mansion house at Attingham Park

The heritage organisation had applied to Shropshire Council for permission to replace old railings which flank the entrance to Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury.

The metal railings surround the lawns at the sides of the entrance to the site, off the B4380.

In its planning application the trust described them as being "in very poor condition" and said they "have suffered damage over recent years".

Shropshire Council's planning officers have now signed off on approval for the work to take place.

The fresh plan will replace the exiting railings in a similar style and detail – but with double gates introduced to allow ground maintenance machinery better access to the lawns.

In total 76 metres of railings at the site will be replaced – standing one metre tall.

Under the terms of the Shropshire Council approval the work must be started within three years of the consent being granted.

Attingham Park was designed and built by George Steuart between 1782 and 1785 for the 1st Lord Berwick, a descendant of the Hills of Hawkstone.

The property has been under the management of the National Trust since 1947.