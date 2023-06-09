Female casualty airlifted to hospital after air ambulance lands in Shrewsbury's Quarry

An air ambulance helicopter landed in the Quarry in Shrewsbury this afternoon

Paramedics were initially sent to Swan Hill in Shrewsbury town centre on Friday afternoon, before it became clear she would need to be flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The Midlands Air Ambulance aircraft landed in the Quarry in Shrewsbury at around 1pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to a medical incident at a private address off Swan Hill in Shrewsbury at 11.46am. An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene. On arrival, crews found one female patient in a serious condition who was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."

A witness described seeing a road ambulance drive into the park, before a paramedic got out and ushered people away from the grass so the helicopter could safely land.

The witness also described seeing a patient being transferred from the road ambulance to the helicopter.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.