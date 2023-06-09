Bongo's Bingo returning in August – with film night theme

Bongo's Bingo has anounced its Shrewsbury dates for August

Organisers said the next dose of magic and mayhem at The Buttermarket will bring summer to "an epic climax", promising "riotous fun, amazing music and crazy prizes".

The dates for the events are Friday, August 11, and Friday, August 25.

The special theme for the second August event is 'Night At The Movies' with a wild celebration of all things cinematic.

Guests are encouraged to come fancy dressed as their favourite film star, icon or character.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, said: “It’s crazy we’re already releasing our August shows in Shrewsbury at The Buttermarket. Demand has been off the scale so far in 2023 and we’re getting set for our peak-time summer parties."

He added: "We’ve got our Night At The Movies theme taking place across the UK too – this is the perfect time to dress up and get dancing to some of the most iconic move soundtracks of all time. It’s going to be epic.”