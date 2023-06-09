Apprenticeships available in the social work career

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2018..Shrewsbury Crown Court. The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

The successful trainees will get to train on the job, while studying for a degree in social work with a higher education provider.

The recruitment will offer people the chance to embark on a new and rewarding career, make a difference to the lives of local children, and also help the council to save money by reducing its reliance on agency workers.

It follows the recruitment of five children’s social work apprentices last year.

Starting salary is £21,575 and full details, and an application form, can be found at Trainee Social Worker – Shropshire Council

There will be chat online events on June 14 June 23 to find out more about the role and meet both members of the team and current trainees.

To register your interest email apprenticeshiplevy@shropshire.gov.uk.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “We are extremely proud of our social workers, and are delighted to be able to invest again in the future of Shropshire’s next generation of social workers.

“We’re taking a really innovative approach to addressing the need for skilled and qualified social workers, ‘growing our own’ through our apprenticeship schemes, and investing in the workforce of the future.

“We’ll also be investing in the long-term future of the successful applicants, providing them with first class training.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for six lucky people to embark on a career as a children’s social worker and to make a real difference to the lives of Shropshire’s children and families. So, you if feel you qualify and have what it takes to be a social worker, apply now!”

Deadline for applications is June 26.