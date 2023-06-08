Two Shropshire men face crown court trial over alleged shop burglary

One of the men is accused of going to the shop twice on the same day and burgling a safe, four rings and alcohol to the value of £1,250 and cigarettes and lottery cards of a value unknown.
Two men face a crown court trial after pleading not guilty to charges relating to an alleged burglary at a newsagents in Broseley.
One of the men is accused of going to the shop twice on the same day and burgling a safe, four rings and alcohol to the value of £1,250 and cigarettes and lottery cards of a value unknown.