Two Shropshire men face crown court trial over alleged shop burglary

Premium
By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Two men face a crown court trial after pleading not guilty to charges relating to an alleged burglary at a newsagents in Broseley.

Telford Justice Centre - Telford magistrates court - Telford town centre
Telford Justice Centre - Telford magistrates court - Telford town centre

One of the men is accused of going to the shop twice on the same day and burgling a safe, four rings and alcohol to the value of £1,250 and cigarettes and lottery cards of a value unknown.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News