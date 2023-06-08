Drink-driver caught twice in two weeks gets road ban

Sam Siviter failed two breath tests in 15 days

Sam Siviter was admitted two separate drink-driving offences when he appeared in court on Monday.

The 33-year-old, of New Park Close in Shrewsbury, was first caught over the legal limit on the M54 on May 20.

Police recorded a result of 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, seven microgrammes above the limit of 35, after Siviter was stopped driving a Volvo V70 eastbound along the motorway between junctions 3 and 2.

Two weeks later, on Sunday, June 4, he was stopped driving the same car along Birmingham Road in West Bromwich. A breath test showed he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

At Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, Siviter was handed a three-year driving ban, which can be reduced if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course by the end of July 2025.