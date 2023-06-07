Textile artists to feature in exhibition at landmark venue

Work from Fiona Cowell featured in the exhibition.

The exhibition, ‘A Stitch in Time’ will be open daily until Sunday, June 25, and celebrates the historic Flaxmill site, the Shropshire Union Canal and the history of Shropshire.

Contributors include Shrewsbury Textile and Creative Stitch Group (STACS), Wendy Riddick Textile Group and the Flaxmill Maltings’s volunteer Clothing Club.

The exhibition also includes a chance to see within it the touring exhibition ‘Making Millie’, curated by Scottish group Journeys in Design In Mind.

“Millie” was a historic nickname for female textile mill workers and the exhibition features dozens of dolls made from a design printed on a tea towel.

The dolls have been made by sewing enthusiasts from around the world who have decorated their own Millie uniquely, forming a troupe of dolls alike yet different.

Eighteen of the Millies will be returning to Shrewsbury following appearances in previous exhibitions in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Shrewsbury dolls were based on individual workers at the Flaxmill in Ditherington in the nineteenth century, meticulously researched and with very different fortunes and stories.

A series of talks will provide more information on the history and techniques of the work exhibited, and there will be demonstrations of textile handicrafts.

Exhibition curator Wendy Riddick said: “It is very exciting and a great privilege to be back in the Dye House exhibiting textiles produced by so many talented local women. Over many years teaching I have enjoyed great friendships, sharing my passion for art and textiles. We also warmly welcome the return of our Millies along with their many new friends.”

Entry to the exhibition is free and a ticket for The Mill exhibition isn’t required.

The Exhibition is open 10am to 4pm from Saturday, June 10, to Sunday, June 25.