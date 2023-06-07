First late-night time opening at landmark Shrewsbury venue

Greg S Davies will be appearing at the Flaxmill's first free late-night event.

For the first time visitors will be given the opportunity to see the atmospheric site at dusk, access the exhibition ‘The Mill’ for free, and also enjoy music, craft and good food.

Singer/songwriter Gregory S Davies will be performing his own acoustic blues and folk music with virtuoso guitarist, Dan Roberts, in Turned Wood Café – a rare chance to see the touring musician in his home county.

Visitors can also visit The Mill exhibition free of charge and have a go at making a rag rug by discovering the basics of the traditional recycling craft, and learning a new way to reuse fabric scraps and rags.

The session is available for the first 20 attendees from 7pm to 8pm – with all materials supplied.

Turned Wood Café will be offering a special evening menu of vegetarian & plant-based hot food, small plates and full drinks menu, including alcoholic drinks.

The event is free of charge to attend and there is no need to book in advance.

Simon Cranmer, Head of Visitor Experience at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, said: "Start your weekend with a free after-hours event at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings – the grandparent of modern skyscrapers. The first of our series of ‘lates’ will offer the chance to experience this special place at a time it’s not usually open, and for free.

"In partnership with Turned Wood Café we’re delighted to welcome Gregory S Davies and Dan Roberts to entertain visitors with their music, alongside an engaging craft activity and with great food and drink."