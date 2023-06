Two fire crews attended the incident along with the ambulance service and the police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been called to an incident in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury, at around 12.30am.

Two crews from Shrewsbury attended along with an operations officer, the police and the ambulance service.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that its crews had worn breathing equipment while using jets to tackle the fire – which it said had been caused by items on an electric hob.