Council hears of infrastructure not complete on housing estates

It could create a greater focus on securing legal agreements early in the planning process.

The move came as several councillors spoke of residents living on new housing estates in their areas complained that the infrastructure was not in place.

Speaking before the meeting in a question to councillors, Sutton Grange resident, Victoria Moore, said the estate she lived on had been built in 2017, yet there were still uneven roads, missing road signs and still not a playground.

Councillor Tom Biggins said there was an estate in Whitchurch where a mini roundabout should have been constructed before the houses were built.

A legal agreement had been in place stating the mini roundabout must be constructed before building began. However the developers then applied for a variation to that agreement that was not so clear.

"We had a belt and braces agreement in the planning application. Why did it have to be changed," he said.

Tracy Darke the council's assistant director for economy and place, said that in some instances infrastructure had not been completed because the council's own Highways department had a large backlog of jobs following the pandemic.

The Cabinet agreed to review its Section 38/278 process to create a greater focus on securing legal agreements early in the planning process.

It also agreed to request its building control and communications services collaborate to develop a plan to increase awareness of building control to would-be homeowners in

Shropshire and include building control in the programme of induction training provided to elected members following all-council elections in 2025.