National Trust venue to host outdoor Robin Hood show

The production will be taking place at Attingham Park later this month.

Attingham Park will be setting the stage for a family-friendly outdoor theatre performance of Robin Hood, on the evening of Friday, June 16.

Set against a backdrop of Attingham's regency mansion, Illyria theatre has created a fast-moving, fun packed performance of Robin Hood adapted by Oliver Gray.

It features tales of camaraderie, good against evil, swashbuckling action and riotous comedy.

The production is one of Illyria's most popular ever, providing plenty of laughs and an archery competition that involves the entire audience.

Rebekah Taylor, Attingham's senior programming and partnerships officer said: "Robin Hood is a timeless family favourite and we are looking forward to hosting Illyria's outdoor theatre adaption on June 16. Their production is set to be a fantastic evening of fun for all the family, in the unique setting of Attingham Park.

"Bring your picnic and camping chairs and settle down for a fabulous evening and be ready to duck from the arrows!”

The Robin Hood production is suitable for all ages and will take to the stage at Attingham at 7pm on Friday, June 16.

Tickets cost £17 for an adult and £10 for a child (aged two to 17 years old).

They can be purchased at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or call 03442 491895.

Robin Hood is the start of a summer of events at Attingham Park.