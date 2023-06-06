Charity takes cafe on the road to county festival

The Severn Hospice cafe went on the road to the Vanlife Festival in Shrewsbury.

Refresh, the café based at Severn Hospice, Bicton, Shrewsbury, was at the VanLife Festival, which was held at West Mid Showground last weekend.

The event attracted thousands of people keen to experience all things van-related, from seeing conversions and rebuilds up close, listening to live music and taking part in workshops to buying flags and windsocks, camping gear, models, and clothes.

Along with enjoying the sunshine and serving cake and coffee, staff from the café also used the opportunity to break down barriers and misconceptions about hospice care.

Since Refresh opened two years ago, it has forged links with the local community and encouraged members of the public to visit the hospice, whether their friends and relatives are receiving care or not.

Grant Jaundrell, deputy manager of the café said: “It was brilliant to be at the VanLife Festival.

“There was a great atmosphere, the weather was superb, and it was lovely to be able to tell people all about the work of the hospice, the care it provides and how it really is at the heart of the community.

“Hospice care has certainly changed in recent years, and we do whatever we can to help change the perception people may still have. Severn Hospice provides holistic, spiritual, clinical, and emotional support to anyone, whether in the community or as an in-patient.

“Our café at the hospice is so well supported and it seemed only natural to take it out into the community and on the road.

“The feedback we received over the weekend was hugely positive.

“We know that Severn Hospice is very well loved and has played such a vital role for more than 30 years. So, it was great to be able to meet new people, tell them what we are up to while serving them cakes and savouries made in the hospice kitchens.