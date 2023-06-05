Art workshops planned ahead of Shrewsbury festival

Katie Hodson from Make and See is delighted to be running the project on behalf of Loopfest.

Loopfest has confirmed a partnership with Make + See, a local arts organisation, which will see four workshops taking place in the run-up to the festival on July 8.

Inspired by the theme of metamorphosis, the workshops have been curated to guide attendees in designing their own ambitious costumes for the festival.

Whether attendees choose to participate in a single workshop or embark on the full series, organisers say the sessions will offer support and guidance in creating costumes that embody "the theme of transformation".

Hosted at Shrewsbury Library, the workshops will also "embrace sustainable practices by predominantly using recycled materials".

Participants are also encouraged to bring their own materials.

The workshops will take place on June 10, 17, 24, and July 1.

Tickets are available for booking and people are encouraged to reserve places.

On the day of the festival there will also be a free workshop where attendees can create festival lanterns.