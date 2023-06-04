Sarah is inducted into the Hall of Fame for her sport of Judo

Sarah and Hilary Adlington

Sarah Adlington, 36, from Bayston Hill, started judo at the age of five and carried on the sport winning a European Junior Championship and two European U23 championships when she went to university in Edinburgh.

She continued that success, supported by the University Performance Programme, throughout her University Career, graduating in 2018 with a degree in Sport & Recreation Management and deciding to stay in Scotland representing the country in her sport.

Sarah won her first Commonwealth title in Glasgow in 2014 going on to retain the title in Birmingham.

Sarah Adlington with her Gold Medal after the Women' s +78kg Judo Final at Coventry Arena on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Her success led to her being inducted into the Edinburgh University Sports Hall of Fame last week with proud mum, Hilary, there to see the honour awarded at the event.

"We were piped in to the hall, it was a very grand affair," Hilary said.

"I was extremely proud, Sarah has worked so hard."

The hall of fame citation said; "An unstoppable force at her peak, Sarah demonstrates all the qualities needed to get to, and stay, at the very top level of sporting performance."

As well as competing, Sarah also runs a Judo club in Peebles and teaches the sport in primary schools.