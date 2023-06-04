High steaks rescue: Firefighters moo-ve fast to save cow stuck in feeding trough

The hungry heifer got stuck in a field off Alberbury Road, Ford, near Shrewsbury this morning.
But thankfully, firefighters were quickly on the moo-ve to free the greedy girl so she could get back to grazing.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 10.11am on Sunday, June 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'animal rescue' in Shrewsbury. One female cow with head stuck in trough."
Two fire engines including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.