High steaks rescue: Firefighters moo-ve fast to save cow stuck in feeding trough

The hungry heifer got stuck in a field off Alberbury Road, Ford, near Shrewsbury this morning.

But thankfully, firefighters were quickly on the moo-ve to free the greedy girl so she could get back to grazing.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 10.11am on Sunday, June 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'animal rescue' in Shrewsbury. One female cow with head stuck in trough."