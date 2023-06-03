Trial date moved for two Shrewsbury men accused of child sex offences

David James Newbold, 35, and Habib Malik-Mansell, 32, both of Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, are accused of sexual activity with a child contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
The charges relate to various alleged acts involving a boy under the age of 16 and over periods of time between November 2018 and February 2019.
Newbold faces 11 charges while Malik-Mansell faces one charge.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the counts against them when they appeared to give their pleas in December last year.
They had been due to stand trial later this month on June 12, but Judge Anthony Lowe, sitting at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, moved the date of the trial to April 2, 2024.