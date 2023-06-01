Shrewsbury man, 36, died in crash on Welsh road

Paul Mark Rollinson from Shrewsbury, died following a crash on the A55

Paul Mark Rollinson from Shrewsbury, died following a crash on the A55 near the Britannia Bridge on Anglesey on Tuesday, May 23.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 3.10am and the 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest was opened in Caernarfon on May 31.

Following the incident, North Wales Police opened an investigation into the crash, and are appealing for witnesses.

Chief Inspector Jason Davies said: “We can confirm that the A55 was closed this morning due to a fatal road collision. Our deepest condolences remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“This incident is now being investigated and I am appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along the A55 Eastbound near to Britannia Bridge prior to the collision and who may have seen or have dashcam footage of a grey BMW 3 Series, to contact us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police online at northwales.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23000438583.