Host of activities to mark Carers' week

Cecilia Motley %_C9le Division.JPG

Starting on Monday, the annual celebration aims to recognise the tireless work of unpaid family carers and help them identify as carers to access support.

To mark the occasion, Shropshire Council is putting on more than 35 face-to-face and online activities, which also include garden visits, walks, art and craft sessions, quizzes, and a programme of talks.

The calendar of events spans two weeks in order to reach as many carers as possible.

As well as activities, carers have had the chance to enter several competitions, including one to put forward their go-to budget meal, which will be judged by TV chef Phil Vickery. Winners will be announced during carers week.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said: “Carers Week is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all our unpaid and family carers in Shropshire.

“This year’s theme for Carers Week is ‘recognising and supporting carers in the community.

We absolutely recognise the valuable support carers provide to others, and our Shropshire carers support team have created a programme of activities to stretch out over two weeks, with a blended mix of outdoor and virtual options.”

Margarete Davies, Shropshire Carers manager and carer lead, added: “We are inviting carers to join in our activities and reconnect with nature, and join us in the natural environments of Shropshire, where we can enjoy the beauty of our countryside with others.

“Alternatively, you may like to come to one of our crafting activities or get up close and personal with the animals from the Exotic Zoo, or maybe join us virtually at the effective communication workshop, a virtual cuppa or testing your knowledge at a fun online quiz.”

To book a place on any of the activities, email shropshire.carers@shropshire.gov.uk or call 01743 341995.