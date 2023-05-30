Eight-year-old Oscar raises £1,700 for cerebral palsy

Oscar Smith at the top of Wrekin hill with dad Liam and mum Steph

Despite his mobility challenges, Oscar Smith from Shrewsbury has a profound love of sports, particularly football, and decided to raise money for Cerebral Palsy Sport.

The national disability organisation provides physical activities for children, young people, and adults across the UK diagnosed with the condition.

It is a challenge which captured the hearts of the local community and saw Oscar smash his initial fundraising target of £250.

Oscar's dad, Liam Smith said: "Oscar set the ambitious goal of climbing Wrekin Hill himself.

"His energy to succeed, raise money and inspire others living with cerebral palsy is testament to his determined nature and we’re extremely proud of him for raising over £1,700 for his walk.”

One of Oscar’s biggest supporters has been local DAF Trucks dealer group Greenhous Commercials, where Liam Smith works as Service Manager at the Shrewsbury site.

To support Oscar's cause, the company organised a coronation themed bake sale that successfully raised £150, with colleagues at the dealership contributing an additional £550 towards Oscar's sponsored walk to the summit of Wrekin Hill.

John Turley of Greenhous Commercials said: "Firstly, we want to say a huge well done to Oscar on his incredible fundraising achievement.

"When heard about Oscar’s challenge of climbing Wrekin Hill in aid of Cerebral Palsy Sport we knew we wanted to help and we’re delighted we could play our part in supporting his fundraising."