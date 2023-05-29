Don't be tempted to head for rivers and lakes safety, campaigners say

Kirsty Walsh

Fire chiefs revealed that 85 per cent of accidental drownings occur at open water sites with many due to a lack of knowledge and understanding of the hazards.

And Kirsty Walsh, whose husband, Shane, died in the River Severn in Shrewsbury six years ago, warned of the dangers of cold water shock.

Kirsty, an ambassador for West Mercia Search and Rescue, is a campaigner for the Home and Dry safety course to be undertaken by as many people as possible to help save lives.

She said: "We are predicted some beautiful weather this week but, remember open water is colder than it looks.

"Educate yourself on cold water shock and how to stay safe this summer."

A release issues by the Mid and West Wales Five Service said the idea of swimming in a river or lake will be appealing to many people during this current spell of warm weather.

"We are urging people to stay safe when near open water as we enter the summer months.

"Around 85 per cent of accidental drownings occur at open water sites, and many of these drownings occur due to a lack of knowledge and understanding of the hazards posed by open water."

Forecasters are predicting a week of sunny weather with temperatures around the high teens and 20 degrees, dropping to about six degrees overnight.