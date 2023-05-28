Shrewsbury town centre pub seeking new feature in response to customer behaviour change

House of Grain, Shrewsbury

The application has been submitted to Shropshire Council’s planning department by House of Grain, on Wyle Cop.

It requests permission for awnings and heaters at the site – to allow customers to sit outside all year round.

The application is part-retrospective, with the heaters already in place.

A planning statement from Roger Parry which accompanies the application says the bar’s owner wants to add the features given the increase in popularity for outdoor dining and eating following the pandemic.

A decision will be taken by council planning officers at a later date.

Meanwhile a builders’ merchants is looking for permission to replace a storage building.

An application for T G Builders Merchants at Talbot Street in Ellesmere asks permission to put up a new storage building, with a covered external area, following the demolition of an existing storage building.

Another application near Oswestry seeks permission to build a home in stable building.

The application, for the stables at Ebnal Farm, Rhosygadfa, also includes a package treatment plant.

Council planning officers are also being asked to consider a proposal for new use of woodland.

The submission asks for permission to put up two ‘safari tents’ at Wentnor Woods.

A wooden shepherd’s hut could also be built if planners give the scheme the go-ahead.

The proposal is for a site at Burway Cottage, on Burway Road, Church Stretton.

A separate application has been submitted asking for full permission for three homes to the rear of a pub.

The proposal is for three detached homes on land behind the Acton Arms at Morville, near Bridgnorth.

The plans also include refurbishment work to the public house itself.

New homes could also be built in Shrewsbury if the plan is given the green light.