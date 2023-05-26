Shrewsbury road is closed by gas leak

West Mercia Police have closed Wingfield Road, in Ditherington, and apologised to people on social media.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service says it was called at 10.03am and scrambled a crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

The fire service says a utility company is also on the scene.

West Mercia Police's Operations and Communications Centre tweeted at 10.36am: "There is a road closure currently in place at Wingfield Close, Shrewsbury. Sorry for the inconvenience."

