Shrewsbury road is closed by gas leak

Fire crews have been scrambled to reports of a gas leak in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police have closed Wingfield Road, in Ditherington, and apologised to people on social media.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service says it was called at 10.03am and scrambled a crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

The fire service says a utility company is also on the scene.

West Mercia Police's Operations and Communications Centre tweeted at 10.36am: "There is a road closure currently in place at Wingfield Close, Shrewsbury. Sorry for the inconvenience."

More details to follow.

