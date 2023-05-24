Shropshire County Show to return this weekend with flypast and motorbike stunts

The Shropshire County Show will be taking place on Saturday (MAY 27).

The event takes place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday with death-defying motorcycle stunts from Britain’s Got Talent stars, the Bolddog Lings, headlining the main arena programme.

The show features all the traditional agricultural displays, trade stands, food and drink stalls, livestock and a wide range of activities for youngsters.

Organisers are expecting thousands of visitors to the show, which is set to include a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a vintage vehicle parade, wild animal displays, Army activities, and much more.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our organisers who put so much effort into making the show such a wonderful occasion.

“We have made the decision to make entry free for children aged 15 and under, with advance adult tickets costing just £18, so we are hoping lots of families join us on the day.

“There will be a wide variety of activities and entertainment for all ages, from the interactive games in the youth zone to the array of vintage machinery and agricultural exhibits, and we have the UK’s only completely blind professional woodturner Chris Fisher with us.

“We are very proud of the standard and volume of livestock and heavy horse entries this year, with the traditional agricultural elements always being at the heart of the show.”

He added: “We are particularly excited about this year’s youth zone which includes the Extreme Mountain Biking show, parkour, donkey rides, martial arts, archery, the Army with a variety of activities and military vehicles, the Shropshire Woodcarvers showing off their wood carving skills and an opportunity to learn more about paddle sports – with canoe hire also available on the nearby River Severn.”

There will also be a children’s trail of adventure for younger visitors who should look out for show mascot, Jessie the Jersey Cow, who will be out and about in the morning.

Other attractions include Alison’s Bee Class, story time with Usborne Books, the ‘Animal Man’ Simon Airey, face-painting and Magic Kev and Juggling Jim who will be wandering around the showground providing entertainment all day.

Advance tickets are available up until show day at shropshirecountyshow.com.