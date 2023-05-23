Three arrested for drug dealing near leisure centre

Shrewsbury Sports Village

The men aged 36, 24 and 22 were picked up by officers at West Mercia Police who were on patrol in the town and spotted three men believed to be carrying out a drug deal near to the Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne Road.

The men were searched and a large quantity of class A drugs and cash were found.

The 36-year-old and a 22-years-old were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug as well as assaulting a police officer.