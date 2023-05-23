Shropshire ballet dancer to join English Youth Ballet in production of Swan Lake

Isla Burston has been chosen to perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Swan Lake at The New Theatre Oxford

Isla Burston, from Nesscliffe, was selected in a competitive audition with other young dancers on stage at the New Theatre in Oxford in March. Around 200 took part in the auditions.

Now, the 14-year-old is gearing up for the experience of a lifetime as a ballet dancer in rehearsals, working alongside professionals.

She will be rehearsing for 60 hours over 10 days of rehearsals at weekends.

Janet Lewis, director of English Youth Ballet said: “The cast have show great enthusiasm and excitement in their rehearsals.

"The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love.

"Since the past year of Lockdowns with the many restrictions, they are displaying a sense of freedom that is boosting their self-confidence and wellbeing.

"The cast are working hard not only on their ballet technique but on their performance quality that expresses the part they are dancing.

"The incentive is to be back performing again in the theatre.”

English Youth Ballet's principal Lyndsey Fraser will be starring as Odile – The Black Swan in the production.

She said: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet.

"I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress.