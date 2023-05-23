Reginald D Hunter confirms county date for new show

Reginald D Hunter will be performing his new show at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

Tickets for the show, at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, will go on sale on May 26.

The actual performance will take place on November 10.

Hunter moved to the UK from the US more than 20 years ago and has been nominated for the Perrier award on three occasions.

He is well known for TV appearances including Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He also drew widespread acclaim for his two series for the BBC, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of the Border.