Lane shut on Shrewsbury road for housing development work

Roadworks have started on Hereford Road, Shrewsbury

The lane closure on Hereford Road began on Monday, May 22 and it will be closed until Saturday, June 10.

The work will involve the construction of a new entrance to the Bellway Homes development site, as well as utility diversionary works being undertaken by Vodafone and National Grid.

According to the Shropshire Council website, the lane closure is in place for safety reasons.

Roadworks have started on Hereford Road, Shrewsbury

The council website also states: "As the scheme progresses the traffic management measures will be scaled down where possible and when safe to so, to help minimise the disruption to the area.

"Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.