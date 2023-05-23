Shrewsbury Police have released images over concerns about anti-social behaviour on Claremont Hill in Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Police said that it had been dealing with complaints regarding Claremont Hill in the town – particularly relating to drug use and people relieving themselves.

The route is a main path between the town centre and the Quarry, as well as Town Walls.

The images released by officers have obscured the faces of those involved, but two show groups of three people stood by a wall, with one leaning over, appearing to snort drugs.

The other pictures show men urinating against buildings.

Writing on Twitter Police Sergeant Gary Lansdale, said that patrols of the area would continue and they would tackle any individuals carrying out offences.

He said: "We are dealing with a number of complaints of anti-social behaviour around Claremont Hill, Shrewsbury, of drug taking, urinating and littering.