Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two fire engines were sent to Main Road, at Halfway House, outside Shrewsbury, at 11.58am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury.

"Fire involving a 2m x 4m wooden shed, its contents, 10 metres of hedgerow and one quad bike."