Let fire service know before lighting large bonfires plea

Firefighters from Shrewsbury responded to telephone calls from the public about a fire just off the A5 near Emstry Island at 11.30am on Monday.
When the fire crew arrived they found that it was a false alarm and controlled burning was underway and advice was given to the occupier to inform Fire Control prior to lighting bonfires.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue service also gave out general advice on bonfires: Build bonfires well clear of buildings and never use flammable liquids to start the fire; Before you light the bonfire, check that children and animals are not hiding inside and are a safe distance away; Don't leave bonfires unattended; Don't light bonfires in unsuitable weather conditions.