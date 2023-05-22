Chance to explore non religious world view at talk in Shrewsbury

Details of the talk

Dr Simon Nightingale, who chairs Shropshire Humanists, will be giving a free public talk titled “Introduction to Humanism; having a good life and being a good person without religion” on the Thursday (May 25) at the University Centre, in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

Dr Nightingale has been involved with humanism as a celebrant for wedding and funeral ceremonies since he retired as a consultant neurologist at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. He also gives talks in about humanism as part of their broad religious education.

He said: "Some of us have heard of humanism because we have been to Humanists weddings, Humanist funerals or humanist baby naming.

"Others have heard about humanism through its campaigns for a better and fairer life for everyone.

"Some may have heard a humanist talking in school as part of their broad and inclusive RE lessons. Some of you may have heard a humanist speak alongside traditional Christian clergy at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Shrewsbury last year.

"But many of us have little idea what humanism is and what humanist believe or what they do."

Dr Nightingale is also a member of the Shropshire SACRE committee that oversees religious education and collective worship in Shropshire state schools.

He’s also trained as a non-religious pastoral carer as is a keen member of local Interfaith Forums so that different religious and non-religious world views and learn about each other and where possible act together to achieve common goals.

Dr Nightingale said he will be explaining how humanists can have a good life and be a good person without religion.

"Some ask but isn’t humanism just another religion," he said. "Some query how humanists can know what’s right and wrong without a Bible or Koran or some other sacred book? And some ask what does it mean to “have a good life”?

He said he will discuss all these issues and explain why humanism is so important now that over half the population is not religious and over 70 per cent of young people.

He will discuss the humanist perspective on spirituality and the meaning of life without invoking religion. He will also explain the humanist motto “Think for yourself; Act for everyone” and our vision for a fairer, kinder and better society.

Dr Simon Nightingale

Although the talk is likely to be of interest to non-religious people, those with religious faith are also welcome to come and learn about humanism.

The talk will be also relevant and helpful for those involved in school religious education

The talk is free and no tickets are required.