Police use saw to slice through Shrewsbury front door in drugs raid arrests

Picture: Shrewsbury Police

In a raid in the Monkmoor & Ditherington area on Tuesday the police tweeted a video of them using a saw to slice through a front door.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "Shrewsbury safer neighbourhood team recently executed two drugs warrants at addresses in Monkmoor & Ditherington with the assistance of Force Ops.

"Several arrests were made and a substantial amount of drugs and money were recovered."

Shrewsbury SNT recently executed 2 drugs warrants at address's in Monkmoor&Ditherington with the assistance of Force Ops. Several arrests were made & a substantial amount of drugs and money were recovered. #Police #Shrewsbury.

Ps 1228 pic.twitter.com/MH4JekNI6J — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) May 16, 2023

And on Friday officers with of Harlescott and Sundorne safer neighbourhood team - with some help from the force's police dog team also made arrests.

A police spokesperson said they carried out a drugs warrant in Harlescott this morning.

"An arrest for drug related offences was made. They remain in police custody at this time," they tweeted on Friday afternoon.