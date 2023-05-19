Police use saw to slice through Shrewsbury front door in drugs raid arrests

In a raid in the Monkmoor & Ditherington area on Tuesday the police tweeted a video of them using a saw to slice through a front door.
A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "Shrewsbury safer neighbourhood team recently executed two drugs warrants at addresses in Monkmoor & Ditherington with the assistance of Force Ops.
"Several arrests were made and a substantial amount of drugs and money were recovered."
And on Friday officers with of Harlescott and Sundorne safer neighbourhood team - with some help from the force's police dog team also made arrests.
A police spokesperson said they carried out a drugs warrant in Harlescott this morning.
"An arrest for drug related offences was made. They remain in police custody at this time," they tweeted on Friday afternoon.
