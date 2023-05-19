Voice from the past': Former school student to finally receive postcard 66 years after it was posted

Headmistress Diane Browne has spoken to the postcard's intended recipient.

The postcard, written to the former boarding pupil by her mum back in 1957, finally arrived in the post at Adcote School, Little Ness, near Shrewsbury, earlier this term.

The school delved into its archives to find old records of the student, now in her 70s, and managed to track her down through the internet and social media.

An appeal for help to trace her also attracted a lot of help from members of the public.

Headmistress Diane Browne was able to break the news about the postcard to the woman over the phone.

“She was absolutely stunned and thrilled,” said Mrs Browne.

“She said her mum had passed away in 1972, so it was wonderful for her to hear this voice speaking to her from the past.”

The postcard arrived 66 years late.

On the postcard the student’s mother describes how the girl’s father was having no luck fishing while on holiday or a day trip in Aberdyfi (Aberdovey), Gwynedd, Wales. The old colour photograph on the front of the Frith series postcard depicts Penhelig Harbour.

The woman, who has asked for privacy, said that the discovery of the postcard was something to be celebrated.

“I’m emotional, excited and just so chuffed about it. Thank you so much for trying to find me,” she told Mrs Browne.

The woman had attended the all-girl’s school between May 1957 and July 1962.

While a modern postmark on the postcard was dated 21st April 2023, the pre-decimal 1d and 1.5d stamps used to pay for its postage were issued in the 1950s.

The original postage date is believed to be June or July 1957, just a month or two after the former pupil had begun life as a boarder at the school and before postal rates went up in October 1957.

A stamp on the back of the postcard, saying ‘Northern Ireland Mail Centre’, suggests that the postcard may have recently passed through the Royal Mail National Returns Centre in Belfast where all so-called “undeliverable” or lost mail ends up.

The main reason mail goes astray is down to being incorrectly addressed. This very well preserved postcard was addressed correctly, giving clues that it might have fallen behind a piece of furniture or some machinery at a post office or mail sorting office and was only discovered recently.

“The diligence of the Post Office to honour the commitment to deliver this postcard, even after all these years, is to be applauded,” said Mrs Browne

“Someone could so easily have just put it in the bin.”

Students at the school have been bemused and astonished by the appearance of the postcard.