Designer hats to help raise funds at Hope House shop

By Dominic Robertson

The coronation may be over but as wedding season gets into full swing there will be plenty of special occasions to dress up – and Shrewsbury’s Hope House shop is ready to help.

Assistant manager Hannah Leadsham and volunteer Elaine Fellows.
The shop, on Oteley Road, has had a significant number of donated hats of all types and colours, as well as two wedding dresses, a handful of bridesmaid’s dresses and mother-of-the-bride outfits, all of which are now on sale.

Hannah Leadsham, assistant manager at the shop, said: “We have a wide variety of fantastic hats to suit all your special occasions this year – be it a day at the race, wedding or garden party. They are all of a tremendous quality, but they are already selling so come down and see us to make sure you don’t miss out.”

The brands include Jacques Vert and Balfour and are priced between £8 and £15.

“We also have a limited selection of wedding outfits too and plenty of shoes and accessories to go with them, so if you’re looking to get dressed up for your special day then we may just have what you’re looking for,” said Hannah.

All the items on sale will go towards supporting seriously ill children and their families at Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The hospices support more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died.

It costs £7.5 million every year to run its services.

“Not only can you look great for your special occasion, but you will know they you are providing funds to support a vital local charity,” added Hannah.

