Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, standing in for Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions, made the comments in response to a question from Shrewsbury & Atcham MP, Daniel Kawczynski.

The Shrewsbury Conservative was raising concerns over the delayed Future Fit re-organisation of Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – both under the management of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

The trust is currently working on the outline business case for the delayed £312m plan – which is to be submitted to the Department of Health shortly.

Once that is approved a full business case must be submitted and only then can work on the plans begin. The trust had hoped to start construction work early next year.

Speaking in the House of Commons Mr Kawczynski asked: "In 2016 we secured over £300m for the modernisation of A&E services in Shropshire.

"Six years on that money has still not been spent and construction has not started.

"I have a real concern about the quality of managers within our local NHS trust that this decision has not been taken.

"What can my Right Honourable Friend do to help us in Shropshire to ensure that finally the £312m is spent and A&E services are modernised, because there is nothing more important than the safety of constituents when they go into A&E services."

In response Mr Dowden said: "I know that his constituents are anxious for building work to get underway as soon as possible.

"And I know that the Department of Health are working closely with NHS England, and the trust to support and the development of the scheme and the trust is due to submit plans to the Department of Health in the coming months and the department will work at pace to review those plans."