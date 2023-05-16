Notification Settings

No indication yet when Shrewsbury Park and Ride where travellers stayed will be up and running again

By Megan Howe

A group of travellers have left bags of rubbish on a Park and Ride site in Shrewsbury where they had been staying for five days.

Mess left on the Meole Brace Park and Ride car park
The Park and Ride at Meole Brace was suspended on Wednesday, May 10 due to a large number of travellers on the site.

They arrived at the Shrewsbury site, off Hereford Road, on Tuesday night.

They left the site on Monday, after being served with an eviction notice ordering them to leave by 3pm on Friday, but bags of rubbish and unwanted items remain.

Bin bags, cardboard boxes, a baby cot and a broken scooter, were some of the items left scattered around the site yesterday afternoon.

It is not yet known when the Park and Ride service will begin operating again.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said on Monday: "The travellers vacated the Meole Brace Park and Ride site over the weekend."

The council also confirmed that a group of travellers has also vacated the Eco Park site in Ludlow, having set up on that site last Wednesday.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

