Walk the soldier's trail to raise funds for a military museum

The museum at Shrewsbury Castle

There is a choice of three routes for people to take part in, and all the trails start and finish at Mulberry House in the town.

Registration opens between 9.30am and 12.30pm, with all walks to be completed by 4.30pm. Walkers can choose from one-, three- or six-mile routes, with a version of the shortest route fully accessible for those with mobility needs, or with toddlers or hefty pushchairs. Maps will be issued on the day.

Refreshments in the form of hot dogs, cakes and drinks will be available at Mulberry House, Sandy Lane, along with water and toilets.

A spokesperson for the museum, which is based in Shrewsbury Castle, said dogs were more than welcome as long as they were on leads. And they asked all walkers to wear appropriate clothing for the prevailing weather.

A sandwich picnic lunch for £10, bookable in advance, can be ordered, and orders must be placed and paid for by May 15.

"Alternatively, please feel free to bring your own food and drink.

“Do please encourage all your families and friends to come along and enjoy a great walk."

“You are equally welcome if you simply wish to come to meet up with friends and comrades and enjoy the atmosphere, but please don’t forget that as this is a fundraising event, a suitable donation should be made.

“The museum is relying on this fundraising event so now, more than ever, we are hoping for your support. We are genuinely grateful for donations of any amount, but suggest around £20 per walker as a guide to help us meet this year’s target.”