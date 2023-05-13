School garden competition launched for food festival

Representatives from Morris Property and Shropshire Festivals at Shrewsbury’s Quarry, James West - Chief Operating Officer, Beth Heath - Director of Fun, Claire Brown - Group Communications Manager, and Steve Flavell - Construction Manager.

Primary school aged children are being invited to design a new garden area for their school or local community group.

The top three designs will be displayed at the Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 24 and 25, where visitors will vote to decide the winning design.

Morris Property will build the design and provide the materials and plants for the winning school.

“This is an amazing opportunity for schools across Shropshire,” said Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals. “Not only will this be wonderful for the winning school, but it will also be a lovely project to get kids thinking about nature, learning about growing plants, and helping them to enjoy the outdoors.

“We are so grateful to Morris Property for making this project possible and giving a school in our community a place that will be enjoyed by one lucky school for years to come. It is great to be working with such a successful Shropshire business, which shares our ethos of giving back to the local community.”

The Shrewsbury Food Festival is taking place in the Quarry on June 24 and 25.

Organisers have lined up 200 food, drink, home and garden stalls, bars, street food, live music, a chef school, kids cookery school, chef talks and demonstrations, field to fork area, and a dedicated area for free kids’ activities.

James West from Morris Property said: “We are really excited to launch this project with Shropshire Festivals. Inspiring outdoor spaces make such a difference to the school day. The design could be the transformation of a patch of grass or forest school area, new raised beds where you can grow fruit and vegetables, or planters to grow flowers to add a splash of colour to your outdoor areas.

“We hope to see lots of schools and local children’s groups get involved. We can’t wait to see the top 3 designs displayed at Shrewsbury Food Festival this June.”

Pupils are asked to download a submission form from www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk/morris-school-garden to design their dream garden.

Each school can then either submit their favourite design or create a group project to decide on the final design.