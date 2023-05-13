Older people urged to join meeting on health services

The sessions are designed for older people to share their views on health services

Healthcare leaders at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin are asking older people across the county to join the 'Big Health and Wellbeing Conversation'.

Residents are invited to have their say to help improve local health and care services, and to get involved by attending upcoming public meetings.

The Big Health and Wellbeing Conversation aims to understand local views on what is affecting their health and wellbeing, and what things would make the biggest difference to improve experiences of local health and care services.

The feedback gathered at the events will help NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin develop its plans for the future.

A series of public engagement sessions have been held across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and the organisations are now undertaking targeted engagement meetings with protected groups, and residents who would be considered as seldom heard, cannot, or do not wish to attend public meetings, or people who experience difficulty accessing the internet to respond online.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin said: “It is really important that the views of older people across Shropshire and Telford are fed into this Big Conversation, as this will help shape NHS service for the future. We want to make sure this reflects what older people want and need so please come and make your views known.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin will be hosting their public session on Thursday, May 25, from 1pm to 3pm at Shrewsbury Baptist Church, Central, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury. Refreshments will be provided.