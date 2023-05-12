Watkin Warriors to take on the Three Peak Challenge in memory of beloved brother and friend

The Watkin Warriors - Dean Forbes, Mike dungey, Alan bound, , Daniel Mellor Louis Mellor

The Watkin Wanderers have chosen to take on the Three Peaks Challenge this May, climbing the peaks of Ben Nevis, Scaffell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours.

The group will be fundraising for Shropshire Epilepsy Support, after they lost their brother and friend Gary Watkin to a seizure on April 6 2020.

Gary Watkin from Shrewsbury

The 27-year-old football fan worked at Sainsbury's in Meole Brace for more than 10 years and was a passionate supporter of Manchester United.

Gary's brother-in-law Alan Bound said the group were looking forward to the challenge and have been walking regularly in preparation for it.

"We are all quite ecstatic really because the fundraising has been quite rewarding and we have enjoyed doing the walking each week to prepare," Alan said.

Their training has involved training midweek climbs up the Wrekin and Caradoc, as well as weekend climbs leaving Shrewsbury at 2am most Saturdays to catch the sunrise up Snowdon or Cadair Idris or even both on the same day.

The Watkin Warriors - Dean Forbes, Mike dungey, Alan bound, , Daniel Mellor Louis Mellor

The Watkin Warriors - Dean Forbes, Mike dungey, Alan bound, , Daniel Mellor Louis Mellor

"Each year we have taken part in organising and playing football tournaments in Gary's memory, this year we decided to come out of our comfort zones and push ourselves to beat this challenge," Alan added.

"Hiking has never been top of our list of things to do but completing these climbs has shown us why it’s so popular, the views in themselves are amazing.

"Hopefully by the end of our challenge we would have made a difference and will continue to do so."

The Watkin Warriors - Dean Forbes, Mike dungey, Alan bound, , Daniel Mellor Louis Mellor

So far the team have received 264 donations and raised £5,733 which increases daily.

Shropshire Epilepsy Support provides support to all those affected by epilepsy, including family and carers who live in the Shropshire area.

They work with all age groups within the local community, to raise awareness of this common neurological condition and help to educate businesses, schools, groups and services via their Epilepsy Awareness Training Programme.

They offer advice, up to date information from epilepsy specialists, as well as community events and family day trips.

To find out more about Shropshire Epilepsy Support, visit shropshireepilepsysupport.com.