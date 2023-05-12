Headmistress Diane Browne was astonished when she realised what had happened.

Staff at an independent county school could not believe it when the postcard from a mother to one of their boarders finally arrived in the post.

The postcard, addressed to a Miss D. Kerr, arrived at Adcote School, Shrewsbury, in the usual batch of morning mail delivered by the postman.

While the modern postmark on the postcard is dated April 21, 2023, the pre-decimal 1d and 1.5d stamps used to pay for its postage were issued in the 1950s.

The original postage date, difficult to read after all these years, is believed to be June or July 1957.

The postcard is written by the student’s mother and describes how the girl’s father was having no luck fishing while on holiday or a day trip.

The colour photograph on the front of the Frith series postcard depicts Penhelig Harbour, Aberdovey.

It reads: “Daddy & (illegible) Bob have had no luck fishing so far. Have come over here again this morning. Love from us both, Mummy.”

Records show that postage rates went up in October 1957, suggesting that the postcard, weighing less than 1oz, was sent before that date.

The school is now appealing for help to trace the former pupil, who would now be 78, to unite her with the postcard that her mother lovingly sent her just a couple of months after she had begun life as an Adcote boarder.

Delving into its old admission registers the school has found that Miss D. Kerr was Denise Bronwen Kerr, who attended the all-girls day and boarding school, between May 1957 and July 1962.

She had previously attended Knoll School, in Kidderminster.

The school believes her married name may now be Miles.

“My first reaction, on seeing the postcard, was complete disorientation,” said Headmistress Diane Browne.

“I thought someone had sent me a vintage postcard, briefly thinking that you don’t often receive postcards of any nature these days.

“When it dawned on me what had actually happened, by looking at the pre-decimal stamps on the postcard, I was in complete shock!

“We would love to know who D. Kerr is, and unite her with the postcard sent by her mum, all those years ago. If that postcard had been sent by my mum or dad, I would be thrilled to receive it, even after all this time.