Man badly injured in Shrewsbury town centre town fall praises passers-by who came to his aid

Harry Wilson, while he was President of Shropshire Horticultural Society, taking Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra on a tour at Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Architect and Shrewsbury Town FC associate director Harry Wilson, who is also attendance officer of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, said he also wished to thank the ambulance crew who came to his aid when he fell.

The fall, on April 28, happened when Mr Wilson caught his foot in the bottom of one of the cycle stands at the top of Mardol and was thrown violently to the pavement.

In addition to dislocating his left shoulder, he suffered a badly sprained wrist, cracked rib and severe bruising.

Having been told by one of the passers-by that he could have to wait three hours for an ambulance, a crew turned up within 15 minutes and took him for treatment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where he spent three days.

“I was in absolute agony and was so relieved when the ambulance came to my aid in 15 minutes flat,” said Mr Wilson as he continues his recovery at home.

“I would also like to thank two women and a man who saw what happened and came to my aid. The ambulance service was also extremely good. They put me on morphine which deadened the pain and the following day I had the shoulder re-set under anaesthetic.

“Although the dislocation has been re-set and the nerve ends are re-setting themselves the pain at present continues undiminished.”