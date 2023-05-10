Rotary Club of Shrewsbury presents £2,000 cheque to agricultural charity cause

Margaret Thrower President of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury with Kate Jones of RABI

The £2,000 raised at a fundraising lunch earlier in the year surprised Margaret Thrower, the current president of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury.

Margaret said: "We do find these days that organising any function is increasingly difficult but we were delighted to get 82 Rotarians, their guests and friends along to a lunch at the Albright Hussey Hotel.

"Tickets for the lunch were sold for £35 and every seat was taken, it was very well supported."

Proceeds from a raffle were added to the amount raised on the day.

The cheque was presented to a representative of The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution at a lunch held on Thursday at the Corbet Arms, in Uffington.

Held alongside members of other groups to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III it included raising a toast to His Majesty.

Margaret added: "She was delighted at the amount raised. We were expecting around £1,000 but Kate Jones, the area manager, said every single penny would be used in the farming community."

RABI is an award-winning national charity providing local support to the farming community across England and Wales. Established in 1860, it has been offering guidance, financial support and practical care to farming people of all ages for generations.