Lane closure announced on main Shrewsbury route for housing development work

Traffic on Hereford Road in Shrewsbury will be funnelled into one lane from May 22 to 10 June 10 while work is carried out at the Bellway Homes development, Shropshire Council said.

The work will involve the construction of a new entrance to the development site, which is between Hereford Road and the approach road to the Mole Brace park and ride, as well as utility diversionary works being undertaken by Vodafone and National Grid.

The lane closure will be in place for safety reasons, says Shropshire Council.

A spokesman for the authority said: "As the scheme progresses the traffic management measures will be scaled down where possible and when safe to so, to help minimise the disruption to the area.

"Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.