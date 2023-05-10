Notification Settings

Lane closure announced on main Shrewsbury route for housing development work

By David Tooley Shrewsbury

One lane of a main road into Shrewsbury will be closed for nearly three weeks as part of a new housing scheme.

Traffic on Hereford Road in Shrewsbury will be funnelled into one lane from May 22 to 10 June 10 while work is carried out at the Bellway Homes development, Shropshire Council said.

The work will involve the construction of a new entrance to the development site, which is between Hereford Road and the approach road to the Mole Brace park and ride, as well as utility diversionary works being undertaken by Vodafone and National Grid.

The lane closure will be in place for safety reasons, says Shropshire Council.

A spokesman for the authority said: "As the scheme progresses the traffic management measures will be scaled down where possible and when safe to so, to help minimise the disruption to the area.

"Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

"Residents and businesses will be notified via a letter drop and advanced warning signs will be placed on site prior to the work starting."

Shrewsbury
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

