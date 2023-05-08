Tricia has perfect seat in Westminster Abbey for King's Coronation

Tricia Sharpe outside Westminster Abbey

Mrs Sharpe from Shrewsbury, was invited to the ceremony to mark her services to trampolining for people with disabilities.

She was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to British Gymnastics in 2021 but never expected to be at the Coronation.

“The day was incredible,” she said.

“The sights and sounds of the Abbey will remain with me forever. My seat in the Abbey afforded me a view of their Majesties’ thrones and all the members of our Royal family were sitting opposite me.”

She said she had the high altar and pulpit to her left and the choir to her right.

“I still can’t believe there was no pillar in front to obscure my view. There was just the odd large hat and Yeoman of the Guard.”

During the service she said highlights included seeing Prince William kneel before his King and the newly crowned King walk past wearing the Coronation crown.

“It was such a special day, one to remember forever.” What a privilege it was to be part of such a wonderful historic event what was a long day was perfect from start to end.”

However Mrs Sharpe had no time to relax and take everything after the service.

“I got a train straight from the Coronation to Heathrow to fly to America to visit my stepson, Richard.