Firefighters attended the scene on the A5 near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a road traffic collision on the A5 east, between Bayston Hill and Emstrey at around 4.42pm on Sunday.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene from Shrewsbury and Telford Central. Police were also in attendance.

On arrival, they found one vehicle had collided with the central reservation.