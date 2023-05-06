Fire crews scrambled as three fire alarms go off in a busy afternoon for crews in Shrewsbury and Wellington

Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

The first incident saw a crew from Shrewsbury fire station dash to Alberbury Drive in the town at 12.51pm to an automatic fire alarm.

When the crew got there they found that it was a false alarm caused by dust entering the detector.

At 3.19pm an automatic fire alarm went off at a property in Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, and a fire crew was scrambled there from the town's station.

That turned out to be a false alarm due to the accidental breakage of a glass point activation panel.

And at 3.36pm a crew at Wellington Fire Station got a call to go to Lowe Court, in the town, where another automatic fire alarm had been activated.