Fire crews scrambled as three fire alarms go off in a busy afternoon for crews in Shrewsbury and Wellington

The first incident saw a crew from Shrewsbury fire station dash to Alberbury Drive in the town at 12.51pm to an automatic fire alarm.
When the crew got there they found that it was a false alarm caused by dust entering the detector.
At 3.19pm an automatic fire alarm went off at a property in Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, and a fire crew was scrambled there from the town's station.
That turned out to be a false alarm due to the accidental breakage of a glass point activation panel.
And at 3.36pm a crew at Wellington Fire Station got a call to go to Lowe Court, in the town, where another automatic fire alarm had been activated.
When they arrived they found that fumes from cooking had set off the alarm.