Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews scrambled as three fire alarms go off in a busy afternoon for crews in Shrewsbury and Wellington

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Fire fighters from Wellington and Shrewsbury rushed to three incidents that turned out to be false alarms on Saturday afternoon.

Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

The first incident saw a crew from Shrewsbury fire station dash to Alberbury Drive in the town at 12.51pm to an automatic fire alarm.

When the crew got there they found that it was a false alarm caused by dust entering the detector.

At 3.19pm an automatic fire alarm went off at a property in Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, and a fire crew was scrambled there from the town's station.

That turned out to be a false alarm due to the accidental breakage of a glass point activation panel.

And at 3.36pm a crew at Wellington Fire Station got a call to go to Lowe Court, in the town, where another automatic fire alarm had been activated.

When they arrived they found that fumes from cooking had set off the alarm.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Wellington
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News