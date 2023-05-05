Police doorbell video appeal leads to arrest of man in Shrewsbury

The video released by West Mercia Police showed a man in a woolly hat and dark jumper carrying a bottle of cola approaching a house in Wenlock Road.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal and update that a 39-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested yesterday and is helping officers with their enquiries."
